Southgate residents recount intense manhunt after two officers were shot

The Brief A 20-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long manhunt in Southgate on Thursday afternoon. Jeremiah Kemp allegedly shot two officers in the leg after they responded to reports of a man waiving a gun around at an apartment complex. Both officers are recovering while Kemp is expected to be arraigned soon.



Two Southgate police officers were shot while responding to a call at an apartment complex for a man seen waving a gun on Thursday.

Timeline:

20-year-old Jeremiah Kemp is accused of shooting two officers, leading police on a four-and-a-half-hour manhunt before his capture nearby.

"Tremendous relief is all I can say. We're very happy that they're going to be okay and recover. Very scary when we got the call initially," said Southgate Police Chief Mark Mydlarz.

Police say after the officers were shot, Kemp leaped out of the second-story window and ran off. That was when the search began, and people living in the area started seeing officers walking around on the lookout.

Helicopters, drones, and a massive police presence locked down nearby neighborhoods as armed officers searched cars one by one.

Local perspective:

Residents like Linda and her dog Yoshi watched from inside, anxious and unsure of what was going on.

"There were police literally everywhere, walking around with weapons drawn. They would draw their weapons, point their weapons inside the vehicle, and look inside, then move on to the next vehicle," said resident Linda Steele.

She said she was glad to hear the officers are recovering, as is Chief Mark Mydlarz. He says the Southgate officer and the Wyandotte officer were able to quickly apply tourniquets to the injured to help stabilize them.

What's next:

While they will be okay physically, one of the officers still has a bullet lodged in their leg.

"That's our main concern right now, is just to make sure the officers are okay and recovering. Physical therapy and things like that to get them the support they need and hopefully eventually get them back to work and back out into the community."

Kemp is awaiting formal charges.

More details:

