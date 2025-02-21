Southwest Detroit water main break repairs underway - update on Friday

Repairs continue at the site of the water main break in Southwest Detroit Friday after more than 400 residences were impacted within a square mile.

The Great Lakes Water Authority released new photos of the massive replacement pipe segment being prepped for installation. An update is expected today from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department about the recovery effort - watch in the live player above. Repairs inside the homes are expected to begin Monday with the first few displaced families expected to be able to return late next week.

The Brief Great Lakes Water Authority is continuing work on replacing a 12-foot section of pipe from Monday's massive water main break. The city is planning repairs at the impacted residences on Monday with some families expected to move back at the end of next week. Pipe assessment contractors are inspecting the condition of the transmission main on either side of the break for repairs.



In the meantime, GLWA crews and contractors have removed a 12-foot section of the damaged pipe. A photo was also shared of the damaged piece revealing the large split down the side, causing the flooding which has forced so many from their homes this week.

Big picture view:

"Pipe assessment contractors are inspecting the condition of the transmission main on either side of the break in preparation for the repair process to begin," said a post on the GLWA Facebook page.

Repair work at the site of the Southwest Detroit water main break / Credit: GLWA Facebook

Residents impacted by the water main break can call (313) 774-5261 to be connected to emergency resource through the City of Detroit.

Related: Cleanup continues for SW Detroit flood victims of water main break, repairs start Monday

Repair work at the site of the Southwest Detroit water main break / Credit: GLWA Facebook

Donations can be made at the Patton Recreation Center on Woodmere, which will be open around the clock for impacted residents to pick up supplies.

"We have just secured the furnaces and the hot water heaters from some of the contractors and the companies will be on site Monday," Duggan said Thursday. "And everybody knows they are entitled to stay at the hotel where they will be housed and fed until they have power on, hot water and heat - and the water out of the basement."

The Source: Information for this story was taken from the Great Lakes Water Authority Facebook page and an interview with Mayor Mike Duggan held Thursday.

Repair work at the site of the Southwest Detroit water main break / Credit: GLWA Facebook







