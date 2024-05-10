Special Olympics equipment trailer stolen in Lansing area

article

Lansing police are asking for help from the public in locating a stolen equipment trailer for Michigan Special Olympics.

The items and equipment inside are meant for an event happening this weekend, according to the police department's Facebook page.

The trailer was last seen at the Beekman Center, 2901 Wabash Rd, in Lansing.

"If you spot it, call (517) 483-4600 to report it so the athletes can participate in their event this weekend," police said in the social media post.