Speeding driver dead after fiery Lodge Freeway crash

article

A vehicle caught fire after a speeding driver went up the embankment of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, killing the driver.

Michigan State Police said the driver went off the southbound side of the road near Wyoming around 10:05 p.m. The vehicle started on fire after hitting a Wyoming bridge pillar.

After the flames were extinguished, first responders found the driver dead inside the vehicle. Police said they believe they know the identity of the driver, but an autopsy is needed to confirm who they were.

"We want to remind drivers to drive the speed limit. Often, high speed and a single mistake can be deadly," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.