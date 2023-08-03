Speeding driver suffers life-threatening injuries after losing control, causing crash in Troy

An 18-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries after losing control while speeding and hitting another vehicle Monday, Troy police said.

Police said the Warren resident was driving a Ford Mustang south on Dequindre near Maple around 9:30 p.m. when their rear tire hit the curb, causing them to lose control. The Mustang driver swerved to the left and crossed to the northbound side of the road, where they hit a Cadillac.

Neither the Mustang driver nor the 18-year-old Sterling Heights resident driving the Cadillac were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The Cadillac driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the Mustang driver was hospitalized.