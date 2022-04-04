Speeding hit and run driver crashes into couple's parked SUVs in Roseville driveway

It was a rude awakening at 2 a.m. Sunday on Blossom Street in Roseville. The Syre family awoke to the sound of a crash. They rushed outside only to see the person responsible driving away.

"That's all I can say, is wow," said Renee Syer. "I can't believe this has happened again."

"You freak out. That's the way you get to work and all that," said Kevin Syer.

At first glance you'd think these vehicles were involved in a high-speed traffic crash - but the two badly damaged SUVs were just parked in the Syres' driveway.

"I opened the front door and he zoomed out as you can see by the tracks here, Renee said. "He backed up real quick. His hood was up, and he took off toward 13 Mile Road."

Syre said the driver was going about 65 to 70 miles per hour down the street, adding they couldn't get the license plate.

To the best of their knowledge. The suspect was driving a white, older model, Dodge Dakota with construction equipment in back - and some new front-end damage thanks to this crash.

"I hope that they turn themselves in or someone sees them - or sees the truck nearby," Kevin said. "Because that truck didn't go far at all."

Unfortunately, this is familiar territory for these two. Apparently at least two drivers mistook their driveway for a through road at the end of Blossom Street.

"It happened four years ago too. the same thing but they caught the guy," Kevin said.

"Next time it could be the house, it could be one of us," Renee said.

That's why they hope this person is caught before they make the same mistake again.

The couple has also reached out to the city of Roseville hoping to get some signs indicating the road ends. Anything to try and prevent another crash at their house.