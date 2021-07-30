Speeding motorcyclist dies after going airborne while exiting Lodge Freeway in Detroit

A motorcyclist died after he went airborne and crashed while exiting the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Police said it appears the crash happened overnight between Thursday and Friday on the exit from the southbound lanes of the freeway to Wyoming.

The motorcyclist was speeding as he exited the freeway, police said. He did not navigate the turn and instead went airborne, crashed into the hill on the exit, was thrown off the bike, and hit a tree.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet. An autopsy is pending.