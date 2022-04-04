Speeding reckless driver crashes into concrete barrier, hits semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit

article

Police say a driver was speeding and driving recklessly with their lights off before crashing on southbound I-75 in Detroit early Monday.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver crashed into concrete barrier and hit a sem-truck near Dearborn Street at 2:10 a.m.

When first responders arrived, the driver, who was the only occupant, was unconscious and having trouble breathing. They were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

The semi-truck driver left after being hit, police said.