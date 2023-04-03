Spike announces departure from Mojo in the Morning show after more than 20 years

article

Spike is no longer part of the Mojo in the Morning show.

The radio personality announced Monday that his 23-year stretch with the Channel 955 show has ended. Over his long career, he has spent his time making audiences laugh, most notably with his phone scam prank calls.

"Radio is in my blood so to say I'm going to miss it would be a massive understatement," Spike wrote in a Facebook post.

The departure comes with little explanation, and Spike said he cannot answer questions.