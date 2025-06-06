Spirit bomb threat: FBI says suspect missed flight before calling in hoax at Detroit Metro

The Brief A Monroe man was arrested for calling in a false bomb threat on a Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Los Angeles. The threat, which claimed a bomb would be smuggled through security, caused the flight to be canceled and investigated, though no explosives were found. Robinson, who had missed the original flight, was apprehended when he returned to the airport for another Los Angeles-bound flight and has been released on bond.



A 23-year-old Monroe man has been arrested for calling in a bomb threat on a Los Angeles-bound Spirit flight out of Detroit on Thursday.

John Robinson, 23, was arrested and charged with calling in the threat that delayed the flight on Thursday.

According to charging documents, Robinson used a cellphone to call Spirit Airlines and reported the false threat on flight 2145.

"I was calling about 2145, because I have information about that flight," he said in the call. "There’s gonna be someone who’s gonna try to blow up the airport. There’s gonna be someone that’s gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145."

He gave a brief description of the alleged indivdiual and then said they were carrying the bomb through security.

"They’re going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA," he sai. "They’re still threatening to do it, they’re still attempted to do it, they said it’s not going to be able to be detected. Please don’t let that flight board."

The plane was immediately canceled and checked with bomb-sniffing dogs. No explosives were ever found.

According to authorities, Robinson was booked on flight 2145 and had missed it. The gate agent said he needed to book a new flight.

Robinson was arrested when he returned to the airport for another flight bound for Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

"Anyone who threatens to bomb an aircraft and endanger public safety will be swiftly investigated and brought to justice," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "The alleged bomb threat prompted a coordinated response by our FBI Detroit Joint Terrorism Task Force, in partnership with the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department and the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service, leading to the arrest of John Robinson as he attempted to board another flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. We remain committed to protecting the public and confronting those who seek to spread fear in our communities."

Robinson was released on bond after appearing in federal court. He's due back in court on June 27.