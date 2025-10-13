article

Macomb County residents are asked to be on the lookout for egg masses laid by an invasive moth species that can lay waste to trees in the early seasons.

The urging comes after two suspected sightings in the county earlier this summer.

The spongy moth is easy to recognize — and officials want the public to notify them if they spot any eggs growing this autumn.

What is the Spongy Moth?

The spongy moth starts as a caterpillar with hair and is colored shades of yellow and black. They have five pairs of blue spots and six pairs of red spots. They can grow up to two inches in length and typically emerge from eggs in April.

They'll feed on leaves until late June, usually clustering on oaks and other deciduous trees. In addition to overfeeding on tree foliage, the caterpillar is also a nuisance because of their droppings.

The caterpillar's evolution then turns to a pupa before the moth emerges in late summer. The egg masses are then laid in fall.

What you can do:

The Macomb County government is hoping the public stays vigilant for the egg masses — which is the best time to suppress their populations.

They're easy to spot, appearing as fuzzy yellow-brown clumps that are about two inches long. They are often found on tree trunks, outdoor furniture, playsets, sheds, fences, vehicles, and other outdoor surfaces.

If someone does see them, the best thing they can do is inform either the county or Michigan State University Extension, which dedicates resources to monitoring invasive species in the state.

The spongy moth is established in Michigan, which means eradicating it from the state is not a possibility. However, suppressing their populations can still bring major benefits to helping preserve the trees and plants that the caterpillar targets.

Sightings can be reported to MSU Extension's spongy moth hotline at 586-469-6432.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Egg masses laid by the spongy moth. The public is asked to report any instances of them.

Spongy moth sightings

The note from officials follows two suspected sightings in Macomb County.

One was made in July and another in August. Both are in the process of being confirmed, David Lowenstein told FOX 2.

"At this point, it is difficult to characterize these suspected sightings as infestations, thus our public outreach to enlist their help by reporting sightings of Spongy Moth egg masses," the horticulture supervising educator said in an email. "Public feedback will help us gain a better understanding of the prevalence of Spongy Moths and help us be better equipped for future management strategies."