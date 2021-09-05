Spring Hill Apts shooting and arson suspect arrested

The suspect involved in a shooting at Spring Hill Apartment Complex was arrested by the Detroit Police Department this morning.

Police received a call on Sept 4 at around 6:50pm from a woman reporting that her apartment had been set on fire and that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims: a man who was shot in the back and a woman who was shot in the shoulder. Both were transported to the hospital with the woman listed in stable condition and the man in critical.

Police said the fire was set on purpose in the hallway outside of one of the victim's doors.

Witnesses said the shooter drove past the complex and fired multiple shots at people standing outside the apartment building and those standing on a second story balcony.

The suspect was found and taken into custody after allegedly committing additional felony crimes in both Eastpointe and Detroit.

The Shelby Township Police Department thanked the Macomb County C.O.M.E.T. Task Force, Mich. State Police Fugitive Task Force, and the Eastpointe and Detroit Police Department's for their help in the investigation and apprehension of "this dangerous felon".