Spring returns, bringing some mid-week rain

Hello gang, it is now officially spring.

The next weather-maker comes mid-week with chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday. It turns cooler once again at the end of the week.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry with a low of 33.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, less wind and a high of 52

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler with a few rain showers, and a high near 50.

Thursday: Occasional rain showers and a high of 57.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a high of 45.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few rain showers and a high of 45.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a high of 54.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



