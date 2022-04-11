Four raids conducted over two days in St. Clair County yielded the sheriff's Drug Task Force a bonanza of drugs, guns, and suspect arrests last week.

The task force's operations on April 6 and 7 led to six arrests and the seizure of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, other drug packing materials, as well as scales and both long guns and handguns.

One of the men was on parole during his arrest and was charged as a habitual offender.

That suspect, a 33-year-old Port Huron man was at his residence on April 6 when police conducted a raid at 11 a.m. The task force executed the search warrant in the 1500 block of Lapeer Road.

Inside, they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other paraphernalia. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute both meth and heroin, as well as resisting and obstructing police, maintaining a drug house, and being a habitual offender.

Nine hours later in the 2000 block of Moak Street also in Port Huron, DTF officers raided a home and found three pounds of meth, along with cocaine. Three long guns were also confiscated in the search and a 36-year-old man was arrested. He faces charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of cocaine, felony firearm, and maintaining a drug house.

The next day, the task force served a search warrant in the 3100 block of Electric Avenue in Port Huron around 5 p.m.

Two men from Port Huron, ages 22 and 17, were arrested. Meth and drug packing materials were found inside. Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and maintaining a drug house.

And at 7:15 p.m. that day, a search warrant on 11th Street in Port Huron yielded seizure of meth, two hand guns, drug packing materials, and scales. A 45-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were both arrested and lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center.