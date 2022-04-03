St. Clair Shores barricaded gunman taken into custody; police investigating

The St. Clair Shores Police Department took one person into custody after a standoff with a barricaded gunman on Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m., police responded around to the 23000 block of Saint Joan St on reports of family trouble and an assault.

Police said there was concern over the suspect's well-being, and he wasn't cooperating with law enforcement.

After officers made contact with him, he refused to exit the home. Police said the standoff was brief, and he eventually exited.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

