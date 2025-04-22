St. Clair Shores bicycle thefts leaves community searching for child suspects

The Brief Officials say a group of children have been stealing bicycles from the St. Clair Shores community. Officials say the juveniles went into a garage in the area of Walton and Manhattan Streets. Neighbors say the thefts are an odd thing in an otherwise peaceful community.



A group of children has been going around and stealing bicycles, according to St. Clair Shores police on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Officials say the juveniles, who were caught on still cameras, went into a garage in the area of Walton and Manhattan Streets and took off with three bikes that weren’t theirs to begin with.

"Well I think that these children need to be punished when they get caught," said St Clair Shores resident Donna Moore. "We do have bikes in our garage also, although we do have the lock the garage. Which I have no children at home but all my grandchildren and I wouldn’t be happy if their things were taken from them."

What's next:

Shortly after that first heist, officials say the three suspects dumped one of the stolen bikes near Statler and Culver, where they ended up swiping another one that belonged to a girl.

She told FOX 2 off camera she went to put her bike away, only to find that it was gone.

Neighbors say the thefts are an odd thing in an otherwise peaceful community.