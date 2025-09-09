Expand / Collapse search

St. Clair Shores boat explosion kills dog

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 9, 2025 6:52am EDT
As a boat pulled away from a dock after fueling in St. Clair Shores over the weekend, a boat exploded. Two people on board made it off safely, but a dog was killed.

The Brief

    • A boat exploded seconds after filling up at Emerald City Harbor in St. Clair Shores on Saturday.
    • Two people who were onboard suffered minor injuries, while a dog was killed.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Seconds after pulling away from a dock in St. Clair Shores on Saturday afternoon, a boat exploded.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the boat had just refueled at Emerald City Harbor at 12:30 p.m. and was leaving the dock when it suddenly exploded, throwing the two people onboard into the water. 

Witnesses helped the victims, who suffered minor injuries, out of the water. A dog that was on the boat also suffered injuries in the explosion. The animal was taken to an emergency vet, where it died.

When deputies arrived, the boat was no longer on fire, and was fully submerged in the water. Authorities said the fuel dock was also damaged. Environmental services were requested due to fuel and oil contamination.

What's next:

An investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

The Source: This information is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. 

