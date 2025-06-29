St. Clair Shores man killed in two-car crash on WB I-94 in Detroit

article

Michigan State Police (MSP) said troopers were dispatched to the crash on westbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

What we know:

An investigation revealed that a silver Jeep was in the left lane and a green Jeep was in the center lane. Both drivers attempted to change lanes at the same time and collided, according to MSP.

Police said the driver of the silver Jeep lost control, struck the median wall, and rolled over. The driver of the green Jeep reportedly lost control and went up the right embankment, hitting a tree.

The driver and lone passenger of the green Jeep were not injured, according to MSP.

Police said the driver and one passenger of the silver Jeep were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A second passenger in the silver Jeep, a 27-year-old man from St. Clair Shores, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His family has been notified.

The freeway was closed for close to four hours during the investigation.

What they're saying:

"We want to remind drivers to be careful when changing lanes," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw, in a release. "Make sure you use your turn signal, check your mirrors and blind spots, and then start to change lanes."

Shaw said the crash remains under investigation.