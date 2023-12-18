St. Clair Shores police arrest porch pirate ring, recovering 'several' packages

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested by St. Clair Shores police after a porch pirate investigation in which several packages were recovered.

Police officers were called out to a front porch larceny in the 22000 block of 13 Mile and later discovered several empty boxes in the area connected with recent thefts.

Investigators were given a description of the suspect vehicle and canvassed the area before conducting a traffic stop for a corresponding vehicle.

During the traffic stop the suspects inside admitted to the larcenies and numerous stolen vehicles were recovered.

Police say it is an ongoing investigation and that detectives are working to notify victims of the thefts. Anyone who experienced a package theft on Saturday, Dec. 16 is asked to contact SCSPD at (586) 445-5305.

Police add that some of the packages were opened and original shipping containers with the original address have been thrown away.