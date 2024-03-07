St. Clair Shores police search for missing man last seen leaving Detroit hospital

article

A St. Clair Shores man has been missing since leaving a Detroit hospital alone more than a week ago.

Police said Daniel Leon Martin, 65, was reported missing on Feb. 27 after he left his home for a walk the afternoon of Feb. 23 and never came back. He did not have his cell phone when he left.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that Martin had been at Ascension St. John Detroit, and he left the hospital at 22101 Moross Rd. the morning of Feb. 25.

Police said Martin has medical issues and is considered vulnerable.

Martin was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans, a light brown Carhartt jacket, and a navy blue sweater with a half zipper. He has a tattoo of a comma on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-4307.