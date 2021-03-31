St. Clair Shores woman says neighbor put up Confederate flag over political differences

A St. Clair Shores woman said her neighbor has a Confederate flag facing her house because of political differences.

Michelle Mormul said the flag, which faces her deck, has been up since last summer.

"I see a historically racist flag," she said. "When my writing partner who is Black comes over and we start writing out here, she’s just really hurt."

Mormul said she hasn't spoken to her neighbor since the flag went up. Fox 2 tried to contact the man, whose name is Alex, but he wouldn't answer the door.

Another neighbor, Dave Pawlik, weighed in on the situation, saying that neighbors don't appreciate things that Mormul has in her front yard.

"She’s got all this stuff all over the front yard. People don’t appreciate all of that," he said.

Mormul has planters and signs in her front yard.

Mormul's front yard

Pawlik said he wouldn’t put a White Lives Matter sign in his yard like the Black Likes Matter sign Mormul has.

When he said that, Mormul responded, "If you care, you care."

Pawlik said Alex must care about the Confederate flag, adding that the flag is Alex's business and he can do whatever he wants.

