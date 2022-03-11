St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit returns Sunday - everything to know

After a two-year hiatus, Detroit's St. Patrick's Day parade is making its return to Corktown this Sunday.

The extravagant renewal of the parade, canceled two years straight because of COVID-19, typically draws between 80,000 and 100,000 fans every year. Organizers are hoping for a similar outpouring of support in 2022.

The revelry begins at 1 p.m. on March 13 near Sixth Street. It'll make its way down Michigan Avenue and continue west on 14th Street. The two-hour affair features marching and pipe and drum bands, color guards, units, floats, clowns, and other novelty groups.

"On behalf of the United Irish Societies, parade sponsors and participants, we’re thrilled to be back and know this year’s event will be better than ever with all of the positive momentum in Corktown for everyone who lives, works and spends time there," said Mike Kelly, president of the United Irish Societies, which hosts the parade.

This year will be the parade's 62nd celebration in Detroit.

The parade, sponsored by Ford Motor Company and Kitch Attorneys & Counselors.

The parade also has a Family Fun Zone at the northeast corner of Michigan Ave and Sixth Street. Between 12:30 and 3:30 on the 13th, you can get live entertainment, bounce houses, access to food and private bathrooms. Tickets are $12 each or $60 for six tickets.

Find out more information about the Family Fun Zone on their website.