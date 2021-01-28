Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for 2nd time due to COVID-19

article

For the second year in a row, Detroit St. Patrick's Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 cautions.

The annual event, one of the biggest in the country was scheduled to resume operations March 14 of this year.

However, with more contagious and dangerous strains of COVID-19 emerging on Michigan coronavirus tests in recent weeks, large gatherings still present ample opportunity for spread.

The parade, which attracts up to 100,000 visitors and features floats, marching bands, color guard units, and more, was again postponed until next year after event organizers announced the pandemic's prevalence in the U.S. and Metro Detroit was far too widespread.

"Therefore, with heartfelt disappointment, the UIS and Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade Committee have decided to cancel the 2021 Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade this year," said United Irish Societies President Michael Kelly.

The event, beyond basking in the revelry that typically comes with a St. Patricks Day celebration, serves as a large charitable event for several Detroit nonprofits.

Advertisement

The UIS promised that 2022's celebration will be the "biggest and most successful" parade in history.

"We'll transform Corktown, Detroit's oldest neighborhood, and Michigan Avenue, home to industry, dreamers, entrepreneurs, and more, into a celebration of Irish history, culture, and opportunity," said Kelly.