St. Patrick's Day Tow To Go: AAA offers free service to get you home this weekend

Drinking and St. Patrick's Day tend to go hand-in-hand. If you'll be celebrating the holiday with some Guinness or green beer this week, plan head to make sure you get home safely.

AAA will offer its Tow To Go service from Friday evening until Monday morning. A tow truck will bring you and your vehicle home, even if you are not an AAA customer.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

"We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive."

AAA says the service, which is offered on holidays, has kept more than 30,000 impaired drivers off the road.

Tow to Go is offered from 6 p.m. Friday, March 15 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 18 to get people home safely in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.