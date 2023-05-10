Expand / Collapse search

Starbucks adds new cold drinks to its 2023 summer menu

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Starbucks
Fox TV Stations
The new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are pictured in provided images. (Credit: Starbucks)

SEATTLE - Starbucks is ushering in the warm weather months by adding two new cold drinks to its 2023 summer menu. 

The coffee giant unveiled a new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, now available on store menus nationwide. A new whole bean packaged coffee, called Starbucks Green Apron Blend, and a Bumblebee Cake Pop are also new in stores.

Starbucks said the new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino features Starbucks Frappuccino roast coffee blended with chocolate, mint flavors and Frappuccino chips. The beverage is finished with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

"The new white chocolate mint sauce is subtle and creamy, and when paired with the crunch of Frappuccino chips and a swirl of rich mocha, is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream poolside on a warm summer day," Maureen Matthews with Starbucks’ beverage development team said in a statement.

History of Starbucks

Starbucks opened its first coffee shop in 1971.

Meanwhile, the new White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks Cold Brew "with a summer twist," the company said. 

"This delightfully dreamy beverage is sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles," Starbucks said in an announcement.

The company said the new items will be available "for a limited time, while supplies last.

See how the Starbucks reusable cup process works

Starbucks said it would like for its customers to use more reusable cups as the company gets away from single-use paper cups. (Credit: Starbucks)

Last month, Starbucks said its popular Pink Drink, along with the coffee chain’s Paradise Drink, was coming to grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail chains for a suggested price of $3.67 a bottle.  

This story was reported from Cincinnati.