Starbucks mugs recalled due to burn, laceration hazards

Hundreds of thousands of metallic Starbucks-branded mugs sold at major retailers nationwide are being recalled due to burn and laceration hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves four gift sets that contained ceramic mugs with a metallic coating and the Starbucks logo.

Nestlé USA issued a recall for 440,500 mugs that were sold online and at Target and Walmart stores between November 2023 and January 2024.

They were also sold at the military retail outlet Nexcom, according to the CPSC.

If the mugs were microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquids, they could potentially overheat or break.

To date, Nestlé has received at least a dozen reports of the mugs overheating or breaking. At least 10 of those incidents resulted in injuries, which included nine severe burns or blisters on fingers and hands and one cut finger, CPSC said.

One person had to receive medical attention for their injury.

The sets involved in this recall included either an 11-ounce or a 16-ounce mug as part of a holiday set sold in 2023.

The sets were labeled as: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ FILE - Recalled Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs (As Sold). (CPSC)

Consumers are being urged to "immediately stop using the recalled mugs" and either return them or contact Nestlé USA for a refund.

