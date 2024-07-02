State congresswomen investigate why deadly Livonia tornado had no weather warning

It's been nearly a month since that devastating tornado killed a 3-year-old boy in Livonia. Now members of Michigan's congressional delegation are among those asking why there were no warning signs during the severe weather.

On June 5, the EF-1 tornado caused a tree to fall down on a bedroom, trapping the mother and killing the toddler. But prior to the tornado hitting the area, no weather sirens were heard.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D) is one of the lawmakers investigating.

"Myself and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens, we sent a letter to the National Weather Service seeking answers, asking them to provide insight into why, there was no tornado warning," she said. "Many of our Livonia residents were asking us this, throughout the days after the (tornado).

"As a congresswoman it is critical for me to seek out the answers. We want to make sure - I mean, in our letter, we specifically ask, is there technologies in place to address these sudden tornado formations."

Tlaib said she has heard the warning sirens tested before in the area.

"For us to not actually see it in use, when something like this happens - it sends alarms to many of us and saying what else could we have been doing," she said. "Are there things that you know, on the federal level that we can be implementing?"

FOX 2 contacted the National Weather Service regarding the lawmakers' questions, and we received a statement which reads: "Any time a weather event results in injury or loss of life, it's a tragedy for the entire community, including the National Weather Service forecasters who live and serve there.



"Our hearts go out to the community of Livonia for the loss of life. On June 5, we have received the congressional letter and will respond to their inquiry directly."

Tlaib said she she looks forward to getting a response.

"Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who's really been leading this effort, working with some of our fire chiefs in the region to try to get some answers," she said. "I mean, we got to make sure that, again, we protect our families and that our residents are prepared."



