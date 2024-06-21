State of Emergency declared in Beverly Hills after damaging storms

A State of Emergency was issued in Beverly Hills as crews and residents work to clean up after this week's damaging thunderstorms.

Residents are asked not to park on the street during the State of Emergency to make it easier for workers to get to power lines and downed trees and branches.

Thunderstorms brought wires and trees down onto homes, roads, and vehicles. As of 7:10 a.m., more than 19,000 DTE customers are without power in Metro Detroit. That number has been steadily decreasing since the first wave of storms Wednesday left tens of thousands of people in the dark.

On Elizabeth Street, not far from 13 Mile and Southfield, trees were snapped in half. Friday morning, branches and debris still litter the streets and yards.

Beverly Hills wasn't the only area hit hard by storms. Several parts of lower Oakland County experienced damaging effects from the storm, including Berkley, Royal Oak, and Southfield.

What to do if you see a downed wire

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.