State Majority Whip responds to Gov’s $400 million Covid money ask

In an interview with Fox 2’s Hilary Golston, Michigan’s Majority Whip, Jason Sheppard (R) said there’s “a definite appetite for the legislature to look at helping small businesses.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer first asked the legislature for $100 million in Covid Relief spending. Last week, State Budget Director Chris Kolb provided the Appropriations Committee Chairs in the state legislature with a supplemental budget request of $300 million additional dollars, bringing the total to a $400 million dollar ask.

