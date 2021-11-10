Expand / Collapse search

State police at suspected freeway shooting at I-94 and I-75

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:51PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police is investigating a suspected freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit Wednesday.

Troopers are at the scene in the area of southbound I-75 and I-94. Due to the investigation, the freeway ramp from I-75 to I-94 west is closed.

