State police at suspected freeway shooting at I-94 and I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police is investigating a suspected freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit Wednesday.
Troopers are at the scene in the area of southbound I-75 and I-94. Due to the investigation, the freeway ramp from I-75 to I-94 west is closed.
