State police: Driver stopped going 106 on I-696 found drunk with open alcohol in car

article

A driver was stopped after being clocked at 106 miles per hour on I-696 in Royal Oak Saturday night.

A Michigan State Police say the driver was found to be impaired with open alcohol inside the vehicle after a trooper's traffic stop.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Metro North Post where he refused a blood draw, according to MSP. After troopers secured a search warrant, the suspect continued to actively resist medical personnel as they tried to conduct the blood draw.

He also resisted troopers as they tried to help the medical personnel execute the search warrant, said state police in a release. After numerous attempts, the blood draw was taken.

The suspect then refused to be fingerprinted. He was transported to Oakland County Jail where he is being held.

No injuries were reported by the troopers or medical personnel.

"Here is another driver who decided to put drivers at risk with their own risky driving behavior," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police. "Not only driving impaired but driving at a speed that if they were involved in a crash it could have resulted in a fatality."

The prosecutor's office is reviewing the case to determine charges.



