State police forces are heavily monitoring this highway for the week of Dec. 9-13

Michigan State Police are teaming up with state law enforcement from four other states to crack down on traffic violations by commercial vehicles this week.

Their main point of focus? The I-94 corridor.

From Dec. 9-13, state police from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan are coordinating efforts on I-94 and "other major freeways" for operation "Eyes on 94."

The operation's effort is directed at commercial vehicles and reducing crashes involving them. Police will be on the lookout for violations made by commercial vehicles that could most likely contribute to crashes.

Those behaviors include distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, and improper lane use.

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP, Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in a news release. “We hope to increase awareness by being visible on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

The "Eyes on 94" initiative is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign.