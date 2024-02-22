State police investigate freeway shooting on I-94 in Washtenaw County

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles on I-94 in Washtenaw County Thursday.

The incident happened on eastbound I-94 east of US 23 sometime around 6 p.m. There were no injuries and no suspects at large, according to Michigan State Police's First District on X, formerly Twitter.

There has been no information about the arrest of the suspect or circumstance of the incident as of yet.

"Eastbound I-94 from US-23 to Rawsonville Rd will be closed for an extended period of time as detectives conduct their investigation. Avoid the area and find a different route," the account posted.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

