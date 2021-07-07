State police investigate road rage shooting on I-94 at 11, 12 mile roads

A suspected road rage shooting has led to I-94 between 11 and 12 mile roads closed as investigators look for shell casings Wednesday night.

There were no injuries, but the suspect and his passenger are in Michigan State Police custody.

MSP said that it began when two cars side-swiped each other at Nine Mile Road and the freeway service drive. It was reported that somewhere between I 696 and Little Mack the suspect driver fired at the other car - but didn’t hit the person or vehicle.

The victim exited the freeway to report it and gave the troops a good description of the suspect. During this time the suspect drove to St. Clair Shores and reported a hit and run.

State police then arrested the suspect.

