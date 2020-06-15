State police investigate trooper-involved shooting of man with knife in Monroe

A Michigan State Trooper shot and wounded a suspect armed with a knife today.

The incident happened near Mugy's Sports Grille & Bar at 15425 S Dixie Highway in Monroe Monday.

According to MSP, the suspect, a white male, had been walking in the street with a knife yelling at cars.

The health of the suspect is unclear right now and state police detectives are investigating the case.

