State police investigating suspicious 2-month-old infant death

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby who passed away after being rushed to the hospital.

Troopers were dispatched to the Baymont Inn on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township Wednesday morning on a medical run of the infant not breathing. They began CPR with Alliance EMS en route.

MSP then escorted the ambulance to Providence Southfield where the 2-month-old was declared dead on arrival.

"The cause of death has not been determined," tweeted the MSP Metro Detroit account. "Detectives from the Special Investigation Section are working with troopers to determine if foul play is involved in this incident. Investigation is continuing."