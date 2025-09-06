Expand / Collapse search

State police rescue California woman lost in woods filming reality TV segment

By Dave Herndon
Published  September 6, 2025 6:04pm EDT
OTESEGO COUNTY, MICH (Fox 2) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord post assisted the Otsego County Sheriff's Department in searching for a missing California woman who was lost in Pigeon River State Forest overnight Sept. 5. 

The woman, 36, was a contestant in a YouTube survival challenge and had become lost the previous evening but was not reported until 5 a.m. Sept. 6. 

A K-9 unit, and the police helicopter were used to help locate the woman just after 10:30 a.m. 

The woman was walked out of the woods without incident once she was found. 

