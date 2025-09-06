State police rescue California woman lost in woods filming reality TV segment
OTESEGO COUNTY, MICH (Fox 2) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord post assisted the Otsego County Sheriff's Department in searching for a missing California woman who was lost in Pigeon River State Forest overnight Sept. 5.
The woman, 36, was a contestant in a YouTube survival challenge and had become lost the previous evening but was not reported until 5 a.m. Sept. 6.
A K-9 unit, and the police helicopter were used to help locate the woman just after 10:30 a.m.
The woman was walked out of the woods without incident once she was found.
A woman was found in the woods in Northern Michigan after she got lost filming a segment for a Youtube show.