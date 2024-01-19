State police scam warning about outstanding warrant phone calls: 'We will never call you'

A new round of scam phone calls are making the rounds posing as Michigan State Police, asking for payments.

Residents are being contacted by callers claiming they have warrants in an effort to collect money or financial information, according to MSP's First District.

The best way to handle it? Hang up, say police. To clear up any concerns, a phone call to the police agency can be made.

"Reminder, the MSP will not call you to clear up an outstanding warrant," said the MSP First District X account. "If you receive a call from anyone claiming to be with the police, you can hang up and call that agency back to confirm.

"Do not give out your personal information. Not only to the police, but any other callers looking for personal information."

The MSP's First District services Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties among others outside the metro area.

