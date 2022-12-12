State police traffic stop in Inkster leads to sex trafficking bust

article

A 28-year-old suspect was arraigned Monday in a suspected human trafficking case, sparked by an Inkster traffic stop where an underage girl was found in the vehicle.

Steffan Alexander Harris was arraigned in Inkster District Court and given a bond of $100,000 or 10 percent. A second suspect arrested was not named yet and is expected to be named Thursday.

The girl's identity was confirmed and she was revealed to be an Endangered Missing Juvenile out of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department. MSP said she was returned to her parents.

The arraignment is new, however the original traffic stop was made last May.

Harris has been charged with:

Human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity

Prostitution/transporting person

Prostitution/accepting earnings

Human trafficking enterprise causing injury

Child sexually abuse activity – aggravated distributing or promoting and Habitual offender

"Great job by troopers looking beyond the traffic stop and rescuing a young woman who was being sex trafficked," Michigan State Police said in a statement. "If you have a human trafficking tip please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888.373.7888, or text 233733."

