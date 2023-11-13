State police traffic stop leads to seizure of meth, heroin, and digital scale

article

A Michigan State Police traffic stop in Wexford County resulted in a methamphetamine and heroin seizure last week.

Jeffrey Dale Friess was stopped by troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post on Mitchell Street near 13th in Cadillac on the morning of Nov. 8.

Friess, 36, from Cadillac, was reaching in his glove box for paperwork when troopers noticed a silver spoon inside the glove box.

Friess took out the paperwork and tried to hide the spoon underneath the paperwork on his lap. Troopers asked Friess, who had been driving, about the spoon and he did not answer.

Friess was ordered to place his hands on the steering wheel. One of the troopers reached inside and retrieved the spoon, which had a white residue on it.

A further search revealed Friess was in possession of a digital scale, a container of suspected heroin, a torch, a small plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, syringes, cotton balls and sterile water.

Friess was placed under arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

Friess was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count Possession of Narcotics less than 25 Grams. His bond was set at

$25,000 cash surety.

