State police troopers save woman's life during medical emergency in UP

A woman was revived from a medical emergency by a pair of Michigan State Police troopers - including one on just his fourth day of work - Wednesday morning in the Upper Peninsula.

A 60-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was found slumped over in the passenger seat of a vehicle on South Mackinac Trail near 4½ Mile Road, Michigan State Police's Eighth District.

Troopers Rachel Olesen and Noah Misiak noticed the woman was unresponsive, not breathing and didn't have a pulse.

Olesen and Misiak, with the help of one of the woman’s sons, removed her from the vehicle, placed her on a blanket on the ground, and began lifesaving measures including CPR.

The quick actions of the troopers and EMS who arrived shortly after the troopers were credited with helping the the woman regain her pulse while en route to MyMichigan Medical Center for further treatment. The woman was later reported to be in stable condition by hospital staff.

It was Misiak’s fourth day working after graduating from recruit school.

"As part of his recruit school training, Misiak, along with all Michigan State Police troopers, underwent over 1,200 hours of hands-on, scenario-based, and lecture instruction. First Aid is one of the core categories of instruction, preparing troopers for critical situations such as this one," the district's post on X said.

"We are proud of Trooper Olesen and Trooper Misiak for their efforts to help save a life," said MSP 8th District Public Information Officer, Lt. Ben Eckola. "They responded quickly and professionally. Although it was just his fourth day working since graduating from recruit school, Trooper Misiak demonstrated skill and composure. MSP also thanks the City of Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department and their personnel for their fast and effective response."

