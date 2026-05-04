State police warn of new toll scam from 'Wayne County Traffic Division'

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The Brief A toll road scam is cropping up with a detailed fake document appearing official. There is no fine amount listed, however, and the 36th District Court is never named, yet Wayne County is. Michigan has no toll roads and officials will never call or text about traffic fines.



Just because Michigan has no toll roads, doesn't mean scammers are going to stop trying.

The backstory:

A new scam involving what looks like a State of Michigan Wayne County enforcement notice is being sent to phones claiming there was a failure to pay electronic toll/toll evasions, parking violation and speeding violation.

The hoax is elaborate with the state of Michigan seal with a case number, court hearing date and payment instruction with a QR code - with the instruction that paying before the assigned hearing will resolve the matter.

Despite the "mandatory compliance order" 36th District Court is never mentioned in the notice, although two real MCL statute numbers are listed: MCL 257.321a (license suspensions for failing to appear in court) and MCL 257.904 (operating a motor vehicle while a license or registration is suspended).

The Michigan State Police Second District account posted a screenshot of the "Final Enforcement Notice."

"The toll road fine scam is working its way around the state again," MSP Second District posted. "In fact I just got one on my work phone. Not sure if I should pay the fine to myself or way and arrest myself?"

State police used the scammer warning as an extra reminder that courts and/or the police will not send a fine notice by text or phone call.

"If you get one of these text messages, do not click on any of the links and delete it."