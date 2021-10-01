State Rep. Andrea Schroeder dies at 57 of stomach cancer

State Representative Andrea Schroeder has died at 57 years old.

She passed away after a long, hard-fought battle against stomach cancer. Schroeder represented the 43rd district that includes Lake Angelus Clarkston, Independence Township, and part of Waterford.

The former teacher was just elected in 2019 as a Republican.

Ron Weiser, the chairman of the state Republican party, called Schroeder a great leader and a fearless advocate.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said her heart goes out to Schroeder's husband and three children.

"I am saddened to learn of Rep. Andrea Schroeder’s passing this afternoon," Whitmer posted online. "She was a lifelong public servant who will be remembered for her relentless dedication to the people she represented. My heart is with her family and loved ones at this difficult time."

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder

