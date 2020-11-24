State Rep. from Southfield tests positive for COVID-19, diagnosis announced on Facebook

State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D) has confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The announcement was made on her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Bolden explained that she was exposed to the virus “while working with colleagues and have been in quarantine since receiving the call.”

The positive result came after the State Rep. tested negative from another COVD-19 test she took prior to. While symptoms for the virus can be severe. Bolden said she has only experienced mild symptoms such as a stuffy nose.

