State schools follow new CDC guidelines of reduced isolation time to 5 days

As students return to school for the second half of the academic year, Michigan’s state health department wants to eliminate future disruptions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are now following the CDC in reducing isolation time from 10 to five days for anyone who tests positive for Covid, but isn’t showing symptoms.

Then, students should wear masks for five days after their return.

The Novi Community School District already follows the new guidance said Dr. Steve Matthews, Novi superintendent.

"We’re trying to do our best to keep students and staff safe, but we also understand that it’s important for students and staff to be in school as much as possible," said Matthews. "So, we think these guidelines will support that."

Hazel Park Schools will change its isolation time from 10 to five days Wednesday. The district posted on its website and sent a letter to parents Tuesday.

"We’re getting in contact with those students that thought they would be quarantined for 10 days, that they can potentially move to five days," said Hazel Park Superintendent Amy Kruppe

Kruppe says those students will need to get a Covid test on the sixth day.

Anytime there are changes in COVID-19 guidelines, there is always that risk of confusion. At Hazel Park schools, they’re keeping parents informed with an all-out blitz, using their website and social media, so parents can get updates right at their fingertips.

"There wasn’t a class in viruses or mandating on how long people should be in or out of schools," she said. "You have to do what’s best to serve your community and students. You have to shift your priorities for a little bit."

Schools in Oakland County already follow a mask mandate.

For districts which don’t, Beaumont Health’s director of infectious disease says if the new guidelines aren’t followed strictly, the virus will just keep spreading.

Adding people must follow the masking portion of the recommendation, which can be difficult in a school setting.

