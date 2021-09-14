Where to get a COVID-19 test in Michigan

Many places, including entertainment venues and workplaces, are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Free COVID testing is offered across Michigan. Most locations offer molecular lab tests, which usually get the results back in several days, while some places also have rapid testing that yields a result in a few hours.

Appointments are required at the following pharmacy testing locations:

Local healthcare providers also offer testing. Find one here.

Additionally, pop-up test sites are scheduled, as well as testing at airports and welcome centers. Click here to see events and sites.

