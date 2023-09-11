State sues airport in Grand Rapids over PFAS contamination in drinking water

The attorney general is suing the Gerald R. Ford airport in Grand Rapids for the contamination of nearby water sources due to its release of forever chemicals.

Streams, groundwater, and other sources of residential drinking water were impacted by the airport's release of firefighting foam, which contains PFAS - a known chemical that doesn't break down in the environment.

It's unclear how widespread the contamination is.

According to state Attorney General Dana Nessel, the airport authority has denied liability for the contamination.

""The Airport Authority has had ample opportunity, over several years now, to step up and do the right thing," Nessel said. "But as they’ve shown a refusal to accept responsibility for their actions or meaningfully attempt to clean up the messes they have made, we must compel them to act responsibly."

The Airport Authority was sent a violation notice in September 2020 by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy that it was out of compliance and needed to create a plan to investigate the extent of the problem.

It was also told it needed to notify residents of the movement of the contaminants in nearby Cascade Charter Township.

The airport received a final enforcement notice in March 2021.

"We believe the Gerald Ford International Airport Authority used PFAS-containing foam for decades. These PFAS compounds have been detected in excess of the state’s standards both on and off the airport property and where they are negatively impacting the nearby drinking water wells and natural resources," said EGLE Director Phil Roos.