Prosecutor to supreme court: Wafer changed story to cops in murder of Renisha McBride

The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on 62-year-old Ted Wafer serving prison time for killing 19-year-old Renisha McBride in 2013.

She was in a car crash less than a mile from his home in Dearborn Heights and showed up, pounding at his door in the middle of the night.



Wafer’s attorneys claimed he shot her in self-defense but, it didn’t stick – and he was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison. Now, a new chance at a lesser sentence.

"He grabbed a shotgun and opened a locked steel door at the front of his and immediately and immediately shot 19-year-old Renisha McBride in the face killing her," said Amanda Smith, from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. "Mr. Wafer initially told police twice that he did not know the gun was loaded and that it went off, or that it went off accidentally."



Jacqueline McCann, an attorney from the state offender appellate office argued on behalf of Wafer.

"We would ask this court to strike the manslaughter and remand for re-sentencing," McCann said.



Wafer’s attorney claims he should not have been charged with both 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter – similar to double jeopardy.





They are trying to convince the state supreme court to give Wafer a new trial in Wayne County, which could result in a lesser sentence.

In 2017 the Michigan Supreme Court considered granting Wafer a new trial but ruled against it.



McBride’s father tells FOX 2 by phone that Wafer needs to stay in prison and the supreme court should not even consider this.



