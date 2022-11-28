Michigan State Police are teaming up with officers from Indiana and Illinois for a coordinated traffic campaign to prevent crashes involving commercial vehicles on I-94.

The "Eyes on 94" initiative goes from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. It will involve state troopers from all three states paying close attention to violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers. According to police, the vehicles are more likely to contribute to a crash.

Police will be paying attention to distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, and improper lane use. The five-day program will include both motor carrier officers and other state troopers.

"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," stated Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

There will be a "high visibility" of state troopers on the freeway for the entire week.

The interstate enforcement kicked off at 9 a.m. Monday.