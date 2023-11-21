Expand / Collapse search

State troopers find hallucinogenic mushrooms, gun during Royal Oak crash investigation

By Dave Herndon
Hallucinogenic mushrooms and a gun were found during an investigation. (Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 26-year-old Southfield woman was ticketed and transported to a local hospital after she was found to be at fault in a Nov. 20 crash that blocked I-696 in Royal Oak on Monday. 

While searching her vehicle, officers found psilocybin mushrooms, and a concealed Sig Sauer P365 pistol. She did not have a concealed carry license. 

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A blood draw was conducted to determine what level of impairment the woman was under, and if the mushrooms were the cause. 

She was not arrested, pending charges from the prosecutor. 