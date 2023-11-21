State troopers find hallucinogenic mushrooms, gun during Royal Oak crash investigation

article

A 26-year-old Southfield woman was ticketed and transported to a local hospital after she was found to be at fault in a Nov. 20 crash that blocked I-696 in Royal Oak on Monday.

While searching her vehicle, officers found psilocybin mushrooms, and a concealed Sig Sauer P365 pistol. She did not have a concealed carry license.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A blood draw was conducted to determine what level of impairment the woman was under, and if the mushrooms were the cause.

She was not arrested, pending charges from the prosecutor.